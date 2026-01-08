Driver safety measures enhanced for Ama Bus following recent incidents

BHUBANESWAR: A series of mishaps involving Ama Bus has jolted the Housing and Urban Development department which has now decided to roll out advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and driver fatigue monitoring systems (DFMS) across the Ama Bus fleet for realtime monitoring and technology-driven road safety.

In a meeting, chaired by principal secretary Usha Padhee, a granular accident analysis for 2025, including fatal, major and minor incidents, was reviewed. The department said in cases where driver’s fault was conclusively established, stringent disciplinary and statutory actions, including termination, suspension, de-rostering and sharing of driving licence details with the RTOs concerned, have already been initiated.

Proof-of-concept trials for ADAS and DFMS have already been completed and the government is now taking steps for their comprehensive rollout across the Ama Bus fleet, the department sources said. These systems will enable real-time monitoring of driving behaviour, detect fatigue and distraction, provide collision warnings and significantly reduce human error-related accidents, they said.

Reviewing the preparedness, Padhee made it clear that ‘safety first’ is non-negotiable and any compromise on passenger safety would invite strict and immediate action. A detailed assessment of the operational status of Ama Bus services was undertaken, covering manpower deployment, driver training coverage and accident trends.

The meeting also reiterated importance of a robust alcohol testing regime. She directed bus operators to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules including lane discipline and speed limits and enforce regulated duty hours to minimise fatigue-related risks.

Newly-recruited drivers must not be deployed without mandatory training at Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) centres and route familiarisation, she added.