Elderly patient injured as ceiling collapses at SCB Medical College

CUTTACK: An 80-year-old patient undergoing treatment in the old medicine ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) sustained head injuries after a portion of the ceiling collapsed on him on Wednesday.

The injured patient, Narayan Das of Baghamari locality in Khurda, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after his sugar level dropped, deteriorating his health condition. He was undergoing treatment on the first floor of the building when the incident occurred.

As per his son Pramod Das, Narayan was lying on his bed in the corner of the ward when a portion of the ceiling from the roof caved in on him. Hospital staff rushed to the spot and provided him with first aid after which he was shifted to another place in the same ward.

Narayan’s condition is stated to be stable. However, following the incident, a few nearby beds have been relocated to ensure safety of other patients.

Meanwhile, social activist Suresh Mohanty attributed the incident to gross negligence on part of the hospital authorities. “Though the ceiling was in a vulnerable condition, the hospital authorities paid no heed to get it repaired,” he said. While SCBMCH superintendent Prof Gautam Satapathy could not be contacted, administrative officer Subhas Chandra Ray said the superintending engineer, R&B Division, Cuttack-I was apprised about the issue several times through letters but no repair work was undertaken.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJD visited SCBMCH to enquire about the health condition of the injured. They urged the state government to take immediate steps to improve the healthcare system at the hospital and guarantee the safety and welfare of the patients.