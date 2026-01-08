G Udayagiri shivers at 30C, another three days of cold wave in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to reel under severe cold conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave in parts of the state for the next three days.

On Wednesday, G Udayagiri recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius while mercury plunged below 10 deg C at 21 other places in the state.

As per the national weather forecaster, cold wave will continue in parts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Khurda, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Nabarangpur districts till Friday morning.

Similarly, cold wave may prevail at a few places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Cold wave condition may prevail in some parts of Odisha till Saturday morning under the influence of the north-westerly to northerly winds blowing towards the state.” In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the minimum night temperature was below normal by about 5 deg C to 7 deg C at a few places in north interior districts and below normal by about 3 deg C to 5 deg C at many places in north coastal districts, said the regional met office.

Jharsuguda recorded 5.4 deg C, which was below normal by 6.4 deg C, and Paradip 11.5 deg C (-4.7 deg C). Twin City Bhubaneswar recorded 10.2 deg C, below normal by 4.8 deg C while Cuttack logged 9.6 deg C, below normal by 3.9 deg C.

The regional met office has issued dense fog warning at a few places in Boudh, Nayagarh and Koraput districts on Thursday morning. Shallow to moderate fog may prevail at a few places in the state for the next five days.