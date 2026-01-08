Odisha to pilot digital health mission in Keonjhar, launch DNB courses statewide

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will pilot the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Keonjhar district and introduce Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses at district headquarters hospitals as part of major health sector reforms announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

The decisions were taken during a high-level review meeting of the Health and Family Welfare department where the chief minister assessed ongoing programmes with a strong focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructure and improving service delivery across the state.

Under ABDM, key healthcare services such as appointment schedules, bookings, referrals and follow-up will be delivered through digital platforms.

The initiative is aimed at reducing patient wait time and ensuring efficient utilisation of health facilities. Based on the success of the scheme in Keonjhar, the digital healthcare system will be expanded across Odisha.

In another major step towards strengthening medical expertise at the district level, the chief minister approved the launch of DNB courses at district headquarters hospitals (DHHs).

This will enable doctors to receive advanced practical and clinical training while pursuing specialisation, thereby enhancing the quality of medical care in public health institutions.