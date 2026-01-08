Odisha warns against rising fake e-challan scams amid traffic crackdown

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha government cracks down against traffic violators, beware of cyber fraudsters who are using the opportunity to send fake e-challans and APK files in an attempt to scam people.

The matter cropped up during the meeting of transport secretaries and commissioners of all states and Union territories which commenced in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the meeting chaired by V Umashankar, secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, many states pointed out that the scamsters are targeting the citizens by sending fake e-challans.

“Many states said cyber criminals are targeting people by sending fake e-challans and APK files on WhatsApp. We received three similar complaints recently and lodged complaints with Cyber police station in Cuttack,” transport commissioner-cum-chairman of STA Amitabh Thakur told this newspaper.

Of the three, however, none lost any money. Another citizen recently received a fake e-challan with a link mentioning he was fined `2,200 for a traffic violation. Thakur said, the STA is frequently cautioning people to not fall in the trap of scamsters.