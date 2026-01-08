Vedanta holds emergency mock drill at Lanjigarh unit

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has successfully conducted an emergency mock drill at its Lanjigarh refinery to strengthen preparedness for high-risk operational scenarios and validate the effectiveness of its emergency response plan.

The simulated exercise at the red mud pond site recreated a scenario where an excavator operator was trapped following a sudden red mud collapse during routine operations. Immediate isolation of the area was carried out by halting operations, securing the site, and controlling energy sources to prevent escalation.

Combat, rescue and auxiliary teams were mobilised within four to six minutes, ensuring the trapped operator was safely rescued using appropriate PPE and specialised equipment.

The drill successfully tested response timelines, communication flow and cross-functional coordination, with all objectives achieved. Observations and improvement points have been documented to further enhance future readiness.

Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said safety preparedness is a continuous journey at Vedanta Aluminium. “Regular mock drills help the teams respond with speed, clarity and confidence during critical situations.

By consistently testing our systems on the ground, we ensure that our people, operations and neighbouring communities remain safe and protected,” he said.