Odisha cab driver held for stealing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday arrested a cab driver for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh from a passenger.

The accused, Nageswar Pramanik worked with an online taxi aggregator. As per the complainant, Nageswar had picked him up from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Tuesday night and was supposed to drop him at CDA Sector-9 in Cuttack.

However, when they reached Chandrasekharpur area, he allegedly asked the complainant to step out of the vehicle citing it had developed mechanical snag. When the complainant got down the car, the accused fled.

The stolen gold and diamond ornaments, Thai Baht currency, nine smart watches and other articles were seized from him, said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station. Police said Nageswar has criminal antecedents.