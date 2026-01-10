Common areas transfer eased; OSDP-II gets Rs 1,140 crore outlay

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Friday okayed a nominal fee of Rs 50,000 to be paid towards stamp duty for the transfer of ‘common areas’ to the ‘association of allottees’ in a real estate project.

This would facilitate handing over of the entire project land to the home buyers and also pave way for registration of apartments for the homebuyers.

Earlier, the association of allottees was required to pay 5 per cent stamp duty for execution of the deed which often resulted in a significant financial burden on apartment owners and created impediments in the process of apartment registration.

To simplify the process, the state cabinet approved insertion of a new clause ‘clause-d’ under Article-23 of Schedule-I-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. As a result the buyers association is now required to pay only a nominal stamp duty of Rs 50,000 for execution of the deed for transfer of the project land in its favour.