Mega handloom and handicraft fair Sisir Saras-2026 kicks off in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Sisir Saras, the annual handloom and handicraft fair organised by the state government to facilitate direct marketing opportunities for the rural producers, artisans and SHGs, kicked off in the state capital on Saturday.

MSME and Fisheries and ARD minister Gokulananda Mallik inaugurated the mega handloom and handicraft fair organised by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) of Panchayati Raj department at Idco Exhibition Ground here. “The nine-day fair will be a grand celebration of rural art, women entrepreneurship and indigenous products. It reflects the spirit of self-reliance,” the minister said.

The Sisir Saras-2026 showcases a variety of indigenous and GI-tagged goods, such as handlooms from Sambalpur and Sonepur, Kalajeera rice from Koraput and millet products from Sundargarh, reflecting the idea of ‘Vocal for Local’, he said.

The fair this year has brought together producers and artisans from all 30 districts of Odisha and 20 other states, offering the vibe of a ‘Mini India Market’. It offers a wide variety of products with 340 stalls on display and numerous food counters that add to the vibrant visitor experience. A business target of at least Rs 30 crore has been set for this year’s fair, an ORMAS official said.

The event will also host daily cultural evenings with performances by Bollywood singer Divya Kumar and other noted artistes. A special tribute programme will also be organised in fond memory of the late and much-loved Odia singer Humane Sagar. In addition, the fair includes selfie point, game zone and a food court, adding to its appeal of a full-fledged family event.

Special emphasis has been placed on keeping the venue clean, plastic-free and well-organised, officials said.