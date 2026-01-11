No construction curbs in Bhubaneswar despite worsening air quality

BHUBANESWAR: Despite worsening air quality in the capital city, absence of any regulation on construction activities in and around Bhubaneswar has raised questions on the government’s seriousness in tackling the acute air pollution crisis.
What is more striking is the inaction of the civic authorities and the Khurda district administration even four days after Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia announced restrictions on construction activities in the capital region. He had stated that construction activities would be restricted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 6 pm to 10 am to bring down the level of air pollution.
Immediately after the minister’s announcement, the Cuttack district administration issued a notification, prohibiting all construction activities for 16 hours, except for major projects. The seven-day prohibition also included strict restrictions on demolition and earthwork activities within Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and other urban local bodies in the district.
However, no such prohibition or restriction on construction or demolition activities has been notified for the state capital, despite Bhubaneswar remaining one of the most polluted regions of the state. On Saturday, air quality in the capital city was rated moderately poor, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at around 157 in the Lingaraj Temple area and 107 in Patia.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) further indicated that the city’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ for at least two days and ‘poor’ for six days over the last eight days of January.
The Khurda district administration has offered no clarity on the issue, citing confusion over whether it is authorised to issue such orders within the Commissionerate Police jurisdiction. At the same time, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s notification on measures to curb pollution also stayed silent on construction activity restrictions, allowing construction to continue unabated, even during early morning hours.
A scientist from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) told TNIE that local administrations have been advised to prohibit construction activities from evening until the following morning, as dust and pollutants generated during this period remain suspended in the air for longer durations.
However, while BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana could not be reached for comments, an official said the civic body is yet to receive any instruction from the government to enforce any restriction. Khurda collector Amrit Ruturaj also declined to comment, stating that the media would be informed once a notification is issued.