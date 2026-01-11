No construction curbs in Bhubaneswar despite worsening air quality

BHUBANESWAR: Despite worsening air quality in the capital city, absence of any regulation on construction activities in and around Bhubaneswar has raised questions on the government’s seriousness in tackling the acute air pollution crisis.

What is more striking is the inaction of the civic authorities and the Khurda district administration even four days after Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia announced restrictions on construction activities in the capital region. He had stated that construction activities would be restricted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 6 pm to 10 am to bring down the level of air pollution.

Immediately after the minister’s announcement, the Cuttack district administration issued a notification, prohibiting all construction activities for 16 hours, except for major projects. The seven-day prohibition also included strict restrictions on demolition and earthwork activities within Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and other urban local bodies in the district.

However, no such prohibition or restriction on construction or demolition activities has been notified for the state capital, despite Bhubaneswar remaining one of the most polluted regions of the state. On Saturday, air quality in the capital city was rated moderately poor, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at around 157 in the Lingaraj Temple area and 107 in Patia.