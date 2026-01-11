Odisha government to fund CoEs in biotech to boost bio-economy

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to accelerate bio-industrialisation, the state government has announced a comprehensive initiative to support research institutions and universities in setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in biotechnology.
The Science and Technology department envisaged that the state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with cutting-edge technologies will drive advanced research, innovation, skill development and industry collaboration.
According to officials, the CoE initiative will support academic institutions, universities and research and development organisations working in new and advanced biotechnology domains and function as hubs for research, guidance, training and technology adoption. The centres will also provide direct and indirect support to organisations and startups through mentoring, tools, templates and best-practice frameworks to facilitate innovation and commercialisation.
The department has planned CoEs in several domains, including agriculture and food, animal, plant, aquatic and marine biotechnology, biomedical and biopharmaceuticals, biosensors and biomedical devices, molecular and genetic diagnostics, genetic engineering and gene editing.
This apart, themes like biofuels and bioenergy, bioinformatics and multi-omics, environment and forestry, mining and minerals, microbial and industrial biotechnology, systems and synthetic biology and waste-to-wealth solutions will also be prioritised.
Additional chief secretary Chithra Arumugam said the initiative to be rolled out from this year is expected to boost the state’s bio-economy, enhancing industry competitiveness and translating scientific innovations into solutions that directly benefit society.
“Each CoE will have to identify a specific subject area, technology or innovation theme. The focus will be on translating high-quality research into industry-adoptable products and technological solutions in collaboration with industry partners, besides generating patents, facilitating technology transfer and fostering entrepreneurship,” she said.
As per the eligibility criteria, the host institution will have to earmark a minimum of 5,000 sq ft dedicated laboratory space for the CoE and demonstrate strong research facilities and core faculty expertise. Each CoE must constitute a dedicated team led by an established research scientist.
The CoEs will be encouraged to establish partnerships with global research organisations, universities and industry leaders to ensure global competitiveness and the transfer of best practices. Accredited laboratories with good laboratory practice and good manufacturing practice compliance will be set up to ensure quality standards in research and manufacturing to meet global benchmarks. The state government will provide funding for a period of five years, with assistance of up to `10 crore per project in three installments.