Odisha government to fund CoEs in biotech to boost bio-economy

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to accelerate bio-industrialisation, the state government has announced a comprehensive initiative to support research institutions and universities in setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in biotechnology.

The Science and Technology department envisaged that the state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with cutting-edge technologies will drive advanced research, innovation, skill development and industry collaboration.

According to officials, the CoE initiative will support academic institutions, universities and research and development organisations working in new and advanced biotechnology domains and function as hubs for research, guidance, training and technology adoption. The centres will also provide direct and indirect support to organisations and startups through mentoring, tools, templates and best-practice frameworks to facilitate innovation and commercialisation.

The department has planned CoEs in several domains, including agriculture and food, animal, plant, aquatic and marine biotechnology, biomedical and biopharmaceuticals, biosensors and biomedical devices, molecular and genetic diagnostics, genetic engineering and gene editing.

This apart, themes like biofuels and bioenergy, bioinformatics and multi-omics, environment and forestry, mining and minerals, microbial and industrial biotechnology, systems and synthetic biology and waste-to-wealth solutions will also be prioritised.