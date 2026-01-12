Now, BMC deploys pressure jets to curb road dust

BHUBANESWAR: As the state capital continues to be in the grip of poor air quality, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now introduced modified pressure jets to prevent dust on roads and pavements and bring down the pollution level. BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation, N Ganesh Babu said the modified pressure jets have been introduced on a pilot basis in the city, especially in the affected areas of Lingaraj temple, Patia and Infocity.

“As the jet was found useful in preventing dust pollution on road and footpath, it has been introduced on a pilot basis as an alternative to regular water spray using tankers. If found feasible, the service will be extended to multiple localities across the city,” he said.

After Bhubaneswar’s air quality deteriorated to ‘very poor’ category earlier this month, the BMC introduced anti-smog guns or mist cannons to capture and settle airborne dust and pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 in areas witnessing high level of pollution in the city. On Sunday, the air quality of the capital city was moderately poor with an air quality index (AQI) of 178 mg/m3. The AQI was 152 mg/m3 in Lingaraj temple area and 117 mg/m3 in patia.