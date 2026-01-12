Second Ama Bus battery scare in Bhubaneswar in two days, smoke detected at e-bus depot

BHUBANESWAR: A day after an ‘Ama Bus’ was charred near Kalinga Studio square, smoke was found emanating from another bus of the same fleet, in the e-bus depot of Ama Bus at Chandrasekharpur on Sunday. Officials of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRU T) said the e-bus had been parked at the depot for an intermediate charging following the daytime route service and no passenger was inside.

However, at around 3.30 pm, smoke was found emanating from the battery compartment of the e-bus. The staff present at the depot immediately responded and attempted to control the situation using the available fire extinguishers.

On being informed, the fire brigade also reached the spot and successfully brought the smoke under control. “The swift action prevented the e-bus from sustaining any significant damage,” said a CRU T official. This is the second incident of snag in the battery unit of an Ama Bus in the last two days.

Meanwhile, CRU T said a highlevel committee comprising officers from TPCODL, the Transport department , bus manufacturing company and technical experts from the agency have been formed to probe into the cases.