Aviation safety: BMC bans open dumping of non-veg waste in city

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to prevent congregation of birds around Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and promote safe sanitation practices, the BMC on Thursday issued a complete ban on open dumping of non-vegetarian waste in the city.

The civic body asked all fish, meat and poultry vendors to strictly comply with its waste handling norms. It pointed out that accumulation of non-vegetarian waste and the subsequent congregation of birds to feed on them was a key factor increasing the risk of bird-hit to aircraft operations at the airport. Apart from affecting aviation safety, the unhygienic practice was also causing foul odour and insanitary conditions, posing threat to public health in the city, it said.

“All such waste must be handed over to the authorised vehicles engaged for its scientific collection and disposal. Storage of waste beyond scheduled collection time or exposure of waste in open conditions is also not permitted,” BMC emphasised. It said all non-vegetarian waste must be stored in biodegradable garbage bags of a minimum thickness of 120 microns. Strict enforcement for the same will be intensified from February 1.