Man dies after falling into under-construction drain in Bhubaneswar’s Salia Sahi

BHUBANESWAR : A 45-year-old man allegedly died after accidentally falling into an under-construction drain in Salia Sahi area of the city on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased Sinu Gagrai, a resident of the Salia Sali slum, was sitting near the drain outside his shanty.

Police sources said the person reportedly fell unconscious and fell into the drain. He was rushed to the Capital hospital where he was declared dead. There was no external injury mark on the body of the deceased.

However, family members alleged that Gagrai died after he fell into the drain under construction near the slum. Sources said the drain with a depth of just around two feet has been dug recently as part of the left parallel road project.