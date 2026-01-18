Capital Hospital doctors protest attack on medico, seek security

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a third year PG student of the department of orthopedics at PGIMER and Capital Hospital was attacked by relative of a patient, the doctors on Saturday held a silent protest demanding enhanced security measures for medical professionals.

The doctor Janmanjeya Mishra sustained fracture in his two fingers due to the assault. Another staff suffered injuries on his face in the attack.

Wearing black bands to register their protest, members of junior doctors’ association alleged such incidents were frequently taking place in Capital Hospital. “We had earlier also raised the security issue with the state government but no steps have been taken in this regard,” association president Dr Biswajit Mallik complained.

The doctors demanded deployment of armed security personnel round-the-clock near casualty, gynecology, orthopedics and pediatrics departments to prevent violence on medical personnel. Health secretary Aswathy S visited the hospital and assured that adequate steps will be taken to ensure safety and security of the doctors.