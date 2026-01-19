Amrit Bharat Express halts ahead of Bhubaneswar station as drunk man lies on tracks

BHUBANESWAR: An Amrit Bharat Express train was reportedly forced to halt ahead of Bhubaneswar railway station after a drunk man lied down on the railway tracks near Kalpana overbridge in an attempt to die by suicide here on Sunday morning.
The man, identified as P Appana Rao of Laxmisagar (38), went to the railway tracks in an inebriated state following an alleged quarrel with his wife. He lied down on the railway tracks to take the extreme step, but was saved just in time as the Amrit Bharat’s loco pilot noticed him and applied the brakes.
Sources said the express train had slowed down ahead of the railway station which enabled the loco pilot to stop a few metres before the spot where Rao was lying and creating nuisance. The train halted for around six minutes due to the act.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) officers rushed to the spot and shifted Rao to a safe place. A case was registered against Rao under sections 174(b) (obstructing running of train), 147 (trespassing and refusing to leave railway property) and 145(b) (drunkenness and nuisance) of the Railways Act.
Investigation revealed Rao is a habitual drunkard and frequently quarrels with his family members over petty issues. He was released on a bail bond and then sent to a rehabilitation centre in Sundarpada area, said an RPF officer.
Issuing a statement later in the day, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said Rangapani-Nagarcoil Amrit Bharat was entering Bhubaneswar railway station at about 9.49 am when a man under the influence of alcohol came on the railway tracks in a bid to die by suicide.
“The loco pilot demonstrated exceptional alertness, immediately applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a complete halt in Bhubaneswar yard. Due to the swift response of the railway staff, there was a minimal disruption to services and passengers,” it added.