Amrit Bharat Express halts ahead of Bhubaneswar station as drunk man lies on tracks

BHUBANESWAR: An Amrit Bharat Express train was reportedly forced to halt ahead of Bhubaneswar railway station after a drunk man lied down on the railway tracks near Kalpana overbridge in an attempt to die by suicide here on Sunday morning.

The man, identified as P Appana Rao of Laxmisagar (38), went to the railway tracks in an inebriated state following an alleged quarrel with his wife. He lied down on the railway tracks to take the extreme step, but was saved just in time as the Amrit Bharat’s loco pilot noticed him and applied the brakes.

Sources said the express train had slowed down ahead of the railway station which enabled the loco pilot to stop a few metres before the spot where Rao was lying and creating nuisance. The train halted for around six minutes due to the act.