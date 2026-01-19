Bhubaneswar Art and Farm Flea 2.0 at Nexus Esplanade draws over 2,000

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Art and Farm Flea (BAFF) 2.0, an all-day immersive community carnival bringing together art, music, food, entrepreneurship and other activities into a single platform, was organised here on Sunday.

Held at Nexus Esplanade mall, the event witnessed an overwhelming response from people, especially youths, turning it into a day-long community celebration. Around 45 homepreneurs and nine homegrown brands showcased art, craft, food, and sustainable living at the event creating a vibrant environment.

A key highlight of the carnival was live testimonials and real-time Instagram reviews, prompting more people to walk-in through the day. Influencers from across the city also attended and amplified the experience through social media.

Organisers said the event recorded a footfall of over 2,000 people, with participation from children, families, youths and senior citizens who immersed in live music, creative workshops, conversations and shared moments of joy together.

“The event gave us a platform to connect to people, showcase our work and get direct feedback from them,” said Soumya, a student of fashion designing from KIIT.

Conceptualised and curated by Team Ocal Experiences, BAFF was initiated last year by founder Sonal N More as a community-led giveback programme, with the intention of allowing Bhubaneswar to experience urban living through inclusive, people-first cultural gatherings.

“BAFF 2.0 reaffirmed this vision, demonstrating how thoughtfully curated community experiences can bring people closer,” said Sonal.