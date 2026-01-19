BMC ties up with Centre for Green Mobility to promote non-motorised transport in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has inked a pact with Centre for Green Mobility (CGM) to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) in the state capital.

Sources said as part of the initiative, the civic body has also planned to revive the city bicycle service that has been lying in a state of neglect for years following failure of the ‘Mo Cycle’ project. As per the MoU, CGM will provide technical assistance and advisory support to the corporation for conceptualisation of high-quality pedestrian and bicycle network in the capital and facilitation of street design and intersection design to provide people an alternative, healthy and green way of commuting within the city, especially for short-distances and medium distance journeys, said a BMC official.

Sources said the civic body will soon carry out a survey of traffic and number of stations required for development of footpaths and bicycle tracks. The CGM will assist BMC in selection of agencies for the purpose and coordinate with them for development of NMT infrastructure in the city.