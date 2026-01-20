Odisha CM, two deputy CMs among BJP team to support Nitin Nabin’s candidature

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha BJP formally backed national working president Nitin Nabin’s candidature for the post of the party president in New Delhi on Monday. Of the 37 nominations filed in Nabin’s support, one was from the state BJP.
Around 40 senior BJP leaders from Odisha, including 32 national council members, were present in the national capital during the filing of the nomination. The delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, included deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, BJP MPs from the state, and former state BJP presidents.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal proposed Nabin’s nomination. The presence of the chief minister, both deputy chief ministers and senior organisation leaders highlighted the unity of the Odisha BJP in supporting Nabin’s candidature.
After the nomination was filed, party leaders termed the occasion a moment of immense pride, as the BJP was set to elect one of its youngest leaders as national president.
Speaking to mediapersons, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said, “The BJP is the largest political party in the world with more than 14 crore registered members. Our process is completely democratic, starting from the grassroots-level. I was part of the Odisha team and one of the signatories to the letter extending support to Nitin Nabin.”
Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, former state BJP president Samir Mohanty and several state functionaries of the party were also present.