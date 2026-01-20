Odisha CM, two deputy CMs among BJP team to support Nitin Nabin’s candidature

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha BJP formally backed national working president Nitin Nabin’s candidature for the post of the party president in New Delhi on Monday. Of the 37 nominations filed in Nabin’s support, one was from the state BJP.

Around 40 senior BJP leaders from Odisha, including 32 national council members, were present in the national capital during the filing of the nomination. The delegation, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, included deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, BJP MPs from the state, and former state BJP presidents.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal proposed Nabin’s nomination. The presence of the chief minister, both deputy chief ministers and senior organisation leaders highlighted the unity of the Odisha BJP in supporting Nabin’s candidature.