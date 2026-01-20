Odisha govt to bring Bill in Assembly for simplifying land laws, says Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Monday said the state government is set to introduce a Bill in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly to amend the Odisha Government Land Settlement Act, 1962, for simplifying and consolidating the complex revenue laws.

The minister said over the years, accumulation of multiple revenue laws, amendments and allied laws has made land administration cumbersome and time-consuming, causing difficulties for both citizens and officials.

“Several revenue laws and provisions are currently in force, which have complicated the land settlement process. The proposed amendment Bill aims to consolidate and simplify these provisions under the Odisha Government Land Settlement Act, 1962,” Pujari told mediapersons at Puri after offering prayers at Shree Jagannath temple.

According to Pujari, the proposed legislation will streamline procedures related to land settlement, record management and government land administration, making the system more transparent and citizen-friendly. The amendment is expected to remove overlapping provisions, reduce legal ambiguities and ensure faster disposal of land-related cases.