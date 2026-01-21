Massive fire guts 50 shops at Unit-I Market in Bhubaneswar, no casualties

BHUBANESWAR: A major fire broke out at Unit-I Market in the state capital late on Monday night, gutting around 50 shops and vending kiosks and causing extensive property damage. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Following the incident, the entire market was shut down for a day for fire safety inspection.

Sources said the blaze first erupted at a shop near the Capital police station at around 1.15 am. The flames quickly spread to a nearby parked two-wheeler and then engulfed adjoining shops and kiosks in the vending zone and footpath. Plastic items stored in several kiosks fuelled the fire, while LPG cylinders kept inside some shops worsened the situation.

As many as 12 fire tenders were deployed along with robotic monitors and a striking force to douse the flames. Around 70 fire services personnel took part in the operation, officials said.

They said the fire was brought under control after more than two hours of continuous efforts. The parking area behind the affected shops helped prevent the blaze from spreading further.

“I was sleeping when I suddenly saw my jacket catch fire. I immediately ran out and alerted other vendors. We then sought help from police and fire tenders. My shop has been completely gutted in the mishap” said one of the affected traders.