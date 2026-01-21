Odia diaspora at risk as IndiGo eyes ending Dubai-Bhubaneswar direct flight from March

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ongoing operational turmoil faced by IndiGo Airlines, uncertainty has surfaced over the continuation of the direct international flight connecting Odisha with the United Arab Emirates.

The direct IndiGo service between Dubai and Bhubaneswar is likely to be discontinued from March 30, triggering concern among flyers and the Odia diaspora in the Gulf.

Sources said online bookings for the Dubai-Bhubaneswar route beyond March 30 are currently not being accepted. The Bhubaneswar-Dubai direct flight launched in 2023 flew thrice a week.

Expressing concerns over the issue, the Odisha Samaj in UAE has written to chief secretary Anu Garg urging immediate intervention to prevent the discontinuation of the flight. The organisation said the proposed withdrawal of the service would adversely impact the Odia diaspora in the UAE as well as tourism, trade and investment connectivity with the state.

The Dubai-Bhubaneswar flight serves as a vital lifeline for more than 40,000 Odias residing in the UAE. The Dubai route also offers seamless onward connectivity from other GCC countries, Europe and beyond to Bhubaneswar.