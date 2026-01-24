Ama Bus rams motorcycle on Janpath road, angry mob vandalises three buses

BHUBANESWAR: Tension flared on the Janpath road here on Friday after an Ama Bus allegedly rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider injured. Following the accident, an angry mob vandalised three Ama Buses which passed through the road.

Sources said an Ama Bus (EV), plying on route no 82 from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to the Biju Patnaik International Airport, hit a motorcycle on the busy Janpath stretch, causing the rider to fall on the ground. The biker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. An Ama Bus driver travelling in the bus as a passenger, also sustained injuries in the mishap.

Following the incident, crowd gathered at the spot and vandalised the bus involved in the accident. The situation escalated further with some miscreants stopping two other Ama Buses passing on the route and damaging them.

Traffic movement was disrupted on the road for a brief period following the incident. As tension prevailed, local police led by senior cops including DCP Jagmohan Meena rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.