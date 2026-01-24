Ama Bus rams motorcycle on Janpath road, angry mob vandalises three buses

BHUBANESWAR: Tension flared on the Janpath road here on Friday after an Ama Bus allegedly rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider injured. Following the accident, an angry mob vandalised three Ama Buses which passed through the road.
Sources said an Ama Bus (EV), plying on route no 82 from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to the Biju Patnaik International Airport, hit a motorcycle on the busy Janpath stretch, causing the rider to fall on the ground. The biker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. An Ama Bus driver travelling in the bus as a passenger, also sustained injuries in the mishap.
Following the incident, crowd gathered at the spot and vandalised the bus involved in the accident. The situation escalated further with some miscreants stopping two other Ama Buses passing on the route and damaging them.
Traffic movement was disrupted on the road for a brief period following the incident. As tension prevailed, local police led by senior cops including DCP Jagmohan Meena rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.
The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) registered two FIRs with the Capital police station in this connection. Based on the complaint, cops have detained two persons from nearby area for questioning.
The DCP said both the biker and the Ama Bus staff, who sustained injuries in the accident, where shifted to nearby hospital immediately for treatment. He, however, said strict action will be taken against those involved in the vandalising the buses. "The vandalism was totally wrong and won't be acceptable. Strict action will be initiated against those involved in it," he said.
The CRUT issued a statement later in the day saying the biker entered the road from the wrong side and collided with the bus. The rider was not injured. "Realising his mistake, he tried to lift his bike to leave. However, a group of miscreants gathered at the spot and started vandalising the Ama Buses. Two of our captains were injured," the CRUT said.