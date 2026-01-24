Arvind’s supporters stage protest, seek withdrawal of his suspension outside Sankha Bhawan

BHUBANESWAR: Supporters of suspended BJD leader and Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra staged a protest in front of Sankha Bhawan on Friday, demanding immediate withdrawal of the disciplinary action on the legislators.

The supporters arrived in Bhubaneswar on a bus and gathered outside the Sankha Bhawan. They raised slogans against the suspension of Mohapatra and demanded immediate rollback of the order. The agitators, though, raised slogans in favour of party president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and the BJD.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the protestors met BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and former minister Pratap Jena later, where they pointed out that allegations of anti-party activities levelled against Mohapatra were not correct. The delegation also demanded that the party should come out with specific charges against the suspended MLA without making general statements.

The BJD leaders assured the delegation that the party president will be apprised about their demands for consideration.