Bhubaneswar

Arvind’s supporters stage protest, seek withdrawal of his suspension outside Sankha Bhawan

Demonstrators demand immediate rollback of disciplinary action, meet BJD leaders to seek clarity on allegations of anti-party activity
As Arvind Mohapatra suspension sparks mass protest, hundreds of Arvind s supporters gathered outside BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar to oppose his suspension from the BJD, raising slogans and staging a show of strength on Friday.
As Arvind Mohapatra suspension sparks mass protest, hundreds of Arvind s supporters gathered outside BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar to oppose his suspension from the BJD, raising slogans and staging a show of strength on Friday. EXPRESS - Debadatta Mallick
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: Supporters of suspended BJD leader and Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra staged a protest in front of Sankha Bhawan on Friday, demanding immediate withdrawal of the disciplinary action on the legislators.

The supporters arrived in Bhubaneswar on a bus and gathered outside the Sankha Bhawan. They raised slogans against the suspension of Mohapatra and demanded immediate rollback of the order. The agitators, though, raised slogans in favour of party president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and the BJD.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the protestors met BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and former minister Pratap Jena later, where they pointed out that allegations of anti-party activities levelled against Mohapatra were not correct. The delegation also demanded that the party should come out with specific charges against the suspended MLA without making general statements.

The BJD leaders assured the delegation that the party president will be apprised about their demands for consideration.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com