Mukteswar dance festival inaugurated by CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the Mukteswar dance festival has played a significant role in popularising Odissi dance in the country and the entire world.

Inaugurating the Mukteshwar Dance Festival 2026, the chief minister highlighted the unique architecture of the Mukteswar temple. The three-day festival will continue till January 25. The festival is organised every year by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi with the support of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

Majhi said that over the years, it has emerged as a signature cultural event of Bhubaneswar and an important platform for promoting Odisha’s rich archaeological heritage and classical dance traditions.

He noted that the festival not only strengthens the global presence of Odissi dance, but also contributes significantly to cultural tourism by showcasing Odisha’s unique artistic legacy at an iconic heritage site.