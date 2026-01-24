Odisha govt holds meet to chart course on Mahanadi dispute

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday held a high-level meeting to decide the future course of action in the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Although no official statement was issued on the outcome of the meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, official sources said discussion centered round the concern expressed by Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) over failure of Odisha and Chhattisgarh to seek extension of its tenure.

The meeting also reviewed the stand to be adopted by Odisha at the next hearing of the Tribunal, scheduled on February 7. The MWDT has asked both parties to inform it of the progress made in talks for amicable settlement of the dispute.

Meanwhile, the state government cancelled the all-party meeting that had been scheduled on the day, without giving any reasons. Sources said the proposed visit of a high-level delegation led by Singh Deo to Chhattisgarh on January 31 has also become uncertain in view of the latest developments.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari alleged the present situation was the result of the previous BJD government’s failure to oppose the construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh during its 24-year rule. Despite multiple extensions granted to the Tribunal by the Centre, the BJD government did not pursue the case during 60 hearings, he alleged.

The Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA), however, criticised the state government for cancelling the all-party meeting, alleging lack of seriousness in resolving the dispute. MBA convenor Sudarsan Das said they had written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, urging him to remove bottlenecks to facilitate an amicable settlement between the two states.