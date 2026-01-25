Child-friendly spaces to come up in city soon: BMC

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has inked a pact with UNICEF to create child-friendly spaces in the city as part of the inclusive urban development plan.

As part of the MoU, city’s landscapes will be transformed into safer, greener and more child-friendly spaces. More green areas will be created where children can easily and freely play, learn and be active. Apart from traditional playgrounds, these spaces will be designed and developed to support a child’s everyday needs.

This initiative will start at 16 locations including unused spaces for development into child-friendly corners with playing and learning facilities.

Officials said UNICEF will provide technical expertise in design, collaborating with the department of planning and architecture at NIT Rourkela. The BMC will support the initiative with fund for construction and long-term maintenance.

“We want children in the capital city to step outside their homes and find places that feel safe and welcoming and where there will be places to play, breathe fresh air and grow. These 16 neighbourhoods will mark the beginning of a new way of thinking about our city. This initiative is more than a project, it is our promise to our youngest citizens,” said mayor Sulochana Das.