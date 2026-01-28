Committed to develop Cuttack, city infra: CM Majhi

CUTTACK: The state government is committed to the development of Cuttack and the infrastructure of the city will be strengthened in the coming days, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the Republic Day celebrations at Barabati Stadium here on Monday.
Addressing the event after hoisting the national flag, the chief minister further outlined a broader roadmap for a prosperous Odisha. He said the roads in Cuttack city are being widened and a new road will be constructed from Dhakulei Pitha to Kandarpur.
“Cuttack will be included in the Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) project to decongest the city. Similarly, Barabati Stadium, the pride of Cuttack will be renovated to enhance its glory. The ongoing Mahanadi River Front Development Project will make Cuttack more beautiful and attractive,” he said, expressing confidence in securing UNESCO tag for the historic Balijatra festival.
Stating that economic hubs will be created around Cuttack, he asserted that the millenium city will become the best example of ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’.
He noted that the country has started walking on a new path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today, Modiji has made the country’s economy the fourth largest in the world and it is going to become the third largest in the next few years. Due to many visionary policies of the prime minister, the country has started taking a lead role in many new fields.
The ‘Make-in-India’ programme is taking the country forward on the path of self-reliance. India has started achieving success at all levels of manufacturing from ‘Chip to Ship’,” said Majhi.
Stating that Odisha has also seen rapid development in the last 19 months, the chief minister said the government is working continuously to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people. “Our goal is to build a prosperous Odisha in the next 10 years. By the time Odisha celebrates its centenary in 2036, our state will be among the five best states in the country,” Majhi asserted.
On the occasion, the CM flagged off a cyclothon, book exhibition and blood donation camp organised by the Cuttack administration. He also felicitated 24 students who have excelled in different competitions, and honoured as many others including police, fire services personnel, teachers and journalists for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.