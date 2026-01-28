Committed to develop Cuttack, city infra: CM Majhi

CUTTACK: The state government is committed to the development of Cuttack and the infrastructure of the city will be strengthened in the coming days, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the Republic Day celebrations at Barabati Stadium here on Monday.

Addressing the event after hoisting the national flag, the chief minister further outlined a broader roadmap for a prosperous Odisha. He said the roads in Cuttack city are being widened and a new road will be constructed from Dhakulei Pitha to Kandarpur.

“Cuttack will be included in the Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) project to decongest the city. Similarly, Barabati Stadium, the pride of Cuttack will be renovated to enhance its glory. The ongoing Mahanadi River Front Development Project will make Cuttack more beautiful and attractive,” he said, expressing confidence in securing UNESCO tag for the historic Balijatra festival.

Stating that economic hubs will be created around Cuttack, he asserted that the millenium city will become the best example of ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’.