Malnutrition fight should begin at home, says Dy CM Pravati

BHUBANESWAR: Stating that the fight against malnutrition begins at home, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday stressed the need to educate women at the grassroots level and empower them with the knowledge to ensure their children’s health.

Launching the ‘Suposhit Odisha Mission’ (SOM) and inaugurating ‘Panchatatwa Park’ at State Institute for Women and Children (SIWC) here, Parida called upon people to celebrate personal milestones like birthdays by distributing fruits to local anganwadi children. Highlighting the benefits of nutritious food, she urged the community to rely on locally available, nutrient-rich resources rather than processed alternatives.

She also laid the foundation stone for the ‘Subhadra Resource Centre’, which will operate for the welfare of women and children. The SOM initiative will focus on transforming anganwadi centres (AWCs) into malnutrition-free zones. The AWCs with no underweight or malnourished children will be declared ‘Suposhit’ and the workers will receive public recognition. A dedicated dashboard will monitor the real-time progress of each centre across the state.

The ‘Panchatatwa Park’, based on the five essential elements of nature (earth, water, fire, air and space) will serve as a centre to connect women and children with nature. An acupressure path (circular path in the shape of the number 8) has been set up with pebbles, stones and sand to help increase blood circulation and provide mental peace.