OERC’s public hearings on power tariff from February 2

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has announced the schedule for public hearings to determine electricity tariffs for 2026-27. The hearings will be held from February 2 to 21, at multiple locations across the state.

The first public hearing will be held on February 2 at 10.30 am at Gita Gobinda Sadan, Bhubaneswar, on the application of GRIDCO for determination of bulk power tariff. This will be followed by hearings on the tariff proposals of the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) on February 3 and Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) on February 4, at the same venue and time.

Former chief secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik is among the objectors who will, for the first time, present his objections and views on the TPCODL tariff proposal. On February 5, the Commission will hear the application of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) for determination of tariff for Units 1 and 2 of the IB Thermal Power Station at the OERC office at Sailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

The public hearing on the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) is scheduled for February 6 at 10.30 am, followed by the hearing on the application of the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) at 3 pm on the same day.

In the second phase, hearings on Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) will be held on February 17 at the NOCCI office, Bampada in Balasore district while the hearing on Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) is scheduled for February 19 at Jyoti Vihar Auditorium, Burla.

The final public hearing will take place on February 21 at the DRDA conference hall in Chhatrapur, Ganjam, on the application of TPSODL.