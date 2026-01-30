Odisha CM Majhi seeks BJP inputs on budget, stresses party-govt coordination

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday invited suggestions from BJP leaders and party organisations for the annual state budget for 2026-27 at a meeting of ministers, MLAs and functionaries held at the party office here.

This is part of the consultations with the public, civil society organisations, advocacy groups and various stakeholders to make the budget process more transparent, participatory and inclusive.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister gave a detailed account of the BJP government’s performance over the last 18 months and outlined key programmes proposed to be implemented in 2026.

In his more than hour-long speech, Majhi highlighted the success of the recent business summits organised by the state and the investment proposals received, asserting that the proposed investments would help accelerate Odisha’s economic growth. He emphasised the need to ensure timely grounding and completion of all projects, underlining that public support and organisational cooperation of the party were crucial for effective implementation.

Majhi called upon party leaders and workers to actively engage with the public, convey the government’s achievements and ensure that benefits of schemes reach the intended beneficiaries without delay.

The meeting, chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, also deliberated on preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections. Stress was laid on the early formation of mandal, panchayat and booth-level committees and on strengthening all Shakti Kendras, which would function as key centres for electioneering.

It was decided to conduct panchayat, block and district-level workshops on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and the VB-G RAM G Act to counter what the party termed as “misinformation and propaganda” spread by the Congress to mislead the people.