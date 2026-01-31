Expedite collection of consent forms for SJDY: Odisha government tells district collectors

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over the delay in implementation of the Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana (SJDY), the state government on Friday shot off a fresh letter to all district collectors directing them to personally monitor and expedite the collection of consent forms from eligible beneficiaries.

The SJDY, modelled on the LAccMI scheme of the previous BJD government, was launched by the state government on November 20, 2025. The scheme will remain in force till March 29, unless modified, withdrawn, or replaced by the government.

Under the scheme, approximately one lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 60 to 75 will be selected from economically-weaker sections and widows, and provided organised, safe, and comfortable pilgrimage opportunities to Shree Jagannath temple with a view to fostering spiritual enrichment, emotional satisfaction and social harmony.

According to the revised guidelines issued for the scheme, pilgrims from 21 districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Angul, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj - will be provided a one-night stay facility at Puri.

Pilgrims from nine other districts - Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur - will undertake a day tour to the town.

Consent forms for the scheme are collected from the beneficiaries during distribution of old age pension. However, collection of consent forms from the senior citizens remained unsatisfactory during the distribution of old age pension on January 15.

Accordingly, the district social security officers (DSSOs) and tourism development officers have been asked to take immediate action to collect consent forms for the implementation of scheme. Official sources said without consent, beneficiaries cannot avail facilities under the scheme.

The Tourism department has already held discussions with DSSOs earlier this month to streamline the process.