Nalco reports highest-ever quarterly net profit in Q3 FY26

BHUBANESWAR: Navratna central public sector enterprise Nalco has reported the highest-ever quarterly net profit in its history, reflecting exceptional operational and financial performance.

As per the reviewed financial results for Q3 FY26, taken on record by the Board at its meeting held here on Friday, the company reported a total income of Rs 4,925 crore as compared to Rs 4,761 crore in Q3 FY25.

For the third quarter ending December 2025, this leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium recorded a net profit of Rs 1,601 crore, surpassing the Rs 1,583 crore achieved during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The net profit and revenue from operations for the nine months ending December stood at Rs 4,098 crore and Rs 12,830 crore, respectively as compared to Rs 3,246 crore and Rs 11,520 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Nalco posted a 26 per cent increase in net profit and an 11 per cent growth in revenue from operations. The company has achieved its highest-ever revenue from operations and profit after tax during both Q3 and the nine-month period of this financial year.

Sources said Nalco also achieved its highest-ever production across key operational segments during the April-December period of 2025-26. It includes 56.6 lakh tonnes of bauxite, 17.27 lakh tonnes of alumina hydrate and 3.54 lakh tonnes of aluminium cast metal, in addition to the highest-ever net power generation.

The company also attained its highest-ever sales of alumina and aluminium metal, including the highest-ever domestic sales of aluminium during the same period.

Nalco CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh said the growth indicates strong market demand and operational excellence as well as the company’s sustained focus on cost optimisation, margin management and quality enhancement.