Odisha clarifies pan masala without tobacco or nicotine is not banned

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday put to rest the confusion surrounding its recent notification on chewable products, clarifying that pan masala without tobacco or nicotine is not prohibited under the statewide ban imposed earlier this month.

In an official communication, the Health and Family Welfare department informed the commissioners of CT and GST that pan masala not containing tobacco or nicotine is not covered under the prohibition imposed under the existing order.

The clarification from Health secretary Aswathy S came amid concerns from traders and enforcement agencies following the state’s blanket ban on tobacco-related products.

On January 21, the Health department had enforced a comprehensive prohibition on manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution, trade and sale of all tobacco and nicotine-containing products across the state.

The decision was taken in line with directives of the Supreme Court of India and guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The ban covered a wide range of products, including gutkha, zarda and other items containing tobacco or nicotine, irrespective of whether they are chewable or smokable, flavoured or scented, packaged or unpackaged, or sold under any brand name.

However, the Health department has now clarified that pan masala, in its pure form and without nicotine or tobacco, does not fall within the prohibited category and can continue to be sold legally in the state.