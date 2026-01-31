Odisha eyeing to become east India’s growth engine: Minister Swain

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is working towards transforming Odisha into the growth engine of eastern India and the corporate sector has a critical role to play in driving this transition, said Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Friday.

Addressing the 9th Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2026, organised by the Sambad Group here, Swain said the corporate sector and industries are essential to realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Odisha’ and achieving 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

“Odisha is already witnessing rapid progress in economic development and industrialisation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” he said.

Swain said strategic geographical location, robust infrastructure, favourable business environment and government’s proactive and progressive mentality have collectively made Odisha a top choice for investors from India and abroad. In 2024-25, he said, Odisha secured the second position in the country for attracting investments.

Sambad group chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, editor Tanaya Patnaik and group director Monica Nayyar Patnaik also spoke.

On the occasion, the winners of Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2026, were felicitated. In CSR category, JSW Energy (Utkal) Limited received gold, while Jindal Stainless Limited was honoured with platinum awards.