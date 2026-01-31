Odisha Governor, CM Majhi pay rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several ministers, MLAs and others paid tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Friday.

At a function held on the premises of Odisha Assembly, the Governor, chief minister, Speaker Surama Padhy, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, ministers, MLAs and others, paid their tributes to Gandhi.

“On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I offered floral tributes at his statue in Odisha Legislative Assembly. In the august presence of the Speaker, CM, deputy CM, ministers, we renewed our collective resolve to uphold Gandhi ji’s ideals of truth, non-violence and service to the nation,” the Governor said in a post on X.

The chief minister too, took to X and said, “Bapu’s philosophy of non-violence and humanity is the foundation of our governance and society. The determination and sacrifice of the martyrs will always guide us to build a strong nation. We will continue to make efforts towards building a peaceful, prosperous and developed Odisha by honouring their sacrifices.”

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. “His ideals of Ahimsa, truth and peace continue to be the guiding light for humanity. His luminous legacy transcends time and geography. On this day, salute to the freedom fighters whose supreme sacrifice secured our nation’s independence,” he said.