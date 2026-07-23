Six special courts set up to fast-track SC/ST cases in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday established six new courts of additional district and sessions judges as exclusive special courts for the speedy trial of offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (PoA) Act, 1989.

Issuing a notification, the Home department said the special courts have been set up under section 14 of the Act and in consultation with the Orissa High Court.

They will strengthen delivery of justice in cases involving atrocities against SC and ST communities. The new courts will be located in Bhadrak and cover the revenue district of Bhadrak, Berhampur (revenue district of Ganjam), Jajpur (revenue district of Jajpur), Kendrapara (revenue district of Kendrapara), Khurda (revenue sub-division of Khurda) and Puri (revenue district of Puri), said the department.

The state government has requested the High Court to appoint the additional district and sessions judges as presiding officers of these special courts. Sources said this move is expected to help in faster disposal of pending cases and ensure more effective implementation of the protective legislation for SC and ST communities in the state.