Three inter-state criminals arrested in separate cases of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 2.78 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested three inter-state fraudsters in separate cases of cyber scam amounting to a total of Rs 2.78 crore.

In the first case, the agency arrested Subham Sharma alias Sanjay Rana, a native of Delhi, and Amit Kumar from Uttarakhand for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest case amounting to Rs 1.38 crore.

Police said the duo had put a Bhubaneswar resident under digital arrest in 2024 by impersonating as cyber crime officers of Mumbai Police. Earlier, the agency had arrested a mother-son duo from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

The gang’s members had threatened the victim that his Aadhaar card number was linked to a money laundering case and he would be apprehended soon. Due to fear and psychological pressure, the complainant had transferred the money to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

During investigation, police carried out a detailed analysis of bank transactions and call records, which established the involvement of a Delhi-based cyber fraud network. Out of the cheated amount, Rs 13.50 lakh was received by Sharma and another Rs 13 lakh by Kumar.

Police also found that Sharma had created a fake identity in the name of Sanjay Rana to cheat gullible people. The cops seized a car from Sharma’s possession which he had reportedly purchased through the crime proceeds.