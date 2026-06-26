TN gas leak: Odia migrant workers allege no updates on injured kin

BHUBANESWAR: Odia migrant workers housed in a relief camp following the ammonia gas leak tragedy in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu are gripped by stress and anxiety, with many alleging that they are no longer being allowed to meet their family members or relatives undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
These workers have been staying in the relief camp ever since the ammonia gas leak incident took place at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports in Kannigaipair village of Tiruvallur district on Sunday.
Speaking to TNIE over phone, one of the workers alleged that his wife has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai for the last five days following the gas leak at the factory.
“Though I was allowed to see her at the hospital on the first day, that was the last time. We were taken there under heavy protection. However, since then, we have neither been allowed to visit the hospital nor received any updates about their health condition. Now, we are being told that we would soon be sent back to our native places,” he said.
Like him, many others are faced with the same dilemma and worried about the condition of their family members with no updates from the authorities concerned. They claimed they are not being allowed to step outside the camp.
“My sister is admitted to the hospital but I am not being able to go to the hospital to enquire about her health. I have repeatedly requested the authorities to allow me to visit the hospital, but my pleas have been denied,” alleged another Odia worker.
The workers said they are getting calls from their distressed family members in Odisha to get updates on the health condition of their injured kin but they are not able to share the same.
Another worker informed that though the local administration has made arrangements for food, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to stay in the camp for days at a stretch amid the hot and humid conditions, surrounded by so many people and no opportunity to step out.
Contacted, Tiruvallur collector S Kavitha said the injured are undergoing treatment in four different hospitals and taking all the workers to meet them and bring them back to the camp will create confusion. “Some of the patients are also on ventilator support. There is no use of going there and waiting outside, that may create unnecessary issues,” she said.
Kavitha, however, said if the workers want, the administration could plan for their departure. “If they want to stay here and work in the nearby industries, we will accommodate them. There won’t be any force movement. A few of them have expressed their willingness to stay here because of their patients, we will allow them,” the district collector said.
Labour commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the state team is coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities and will take up the matter with them if any such issue arises.
“The government is working on priority to ensure proper treatment of the injured and bring back the bodies of those who died in the gas leak. While seven bodies were airlifted till Wednesday, body of one more worker - Subasi Juanga - was also brought back to the state on Thursday,” he said.