TN gas leak: Odia migrant workers allege no updates on injured kin

BHUBANESWAR: Odia migrant workers housed in a relief camp following the ammonia gas leak tragedy in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu are gripped by stress and anxiety, with many alleging that they are no longer being allowed to meet their family members or relatives undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

These workers have been staying in the relief camp ever since the ammonia gas leak incident took place at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports in Kannigaipair village of Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, one of the workers alleged that his wife has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai for the last five days following the gas leak at the factory.

“Though I was allowed to see her at the hospital on the first day, that was the last time. We were taken there under heavy protection. However, since then, we have neither been allowed to visit the hospital nor received any updates about their health condition. Now, we are being told that we would soon be sent back to our native places,” he said.

Like him, many others are faced with the same dilemma and worried about the condition of their family members with no updates from the authorities concerned. They claimed they are not being allowed to step outside the camp.

“My sister is admitted to the hospital but I am not being able to go to the hospital to enquire about her health. I have repeatedly requested the authorities to allow me to visit the hospital, but my pleas have been denied,” alleged another Odia worker.

The workers said they are getting calls from their distressed family members in Odisha to get updates on the health condition of their injured kin but they are not able to share the same.