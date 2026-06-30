Grounds of arrest not given in writing, accused gets bail

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to an accused in a cyber fraud case, holding that the investigating agency failed to comply with the mandatory requirement of communicating the grounds of arrest in writing.

Allowing the bail application of Rakesh Choudhury recently, Justice Gourishankar Satapathy observed that non-compliance with the statutory and constitutional safeguards governing arrest entitled the petitioner to be released on bail.

Holding that the lapse ensured the benefit of the accused, the court directed Choudhury’s release on bail on furnishing a bond of `50,000 with two solvent sureties of the like amount, subject to conditions imposed by the trial court. Choudhury was arrested in connection with Cyber Crime & Economic Offences registered at the cyber police station in Cuttack. According to the prosecution, he was allegedly involved in opening fake business bank accounts by using mobile phones, debit cards and other electronic instruments of unsuspecting persons without their knowledge. These mule accounts were allegedly used to route illegal funds through multiple banking transactions.