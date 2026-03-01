Two-year chase & a house well hidden: How Odisha Vigilance busted mines officer

BHUBANESWAR: The record-shattering recovery of Rs 4.27 crore cash from deputy director of mines Debabrata Mohanty and his subsequent arrest was result of Odisha Vigilance’s perseverance - a waiting game and meticulous planning.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mohanty was initially caught while allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe from a coal vendor to allow him to run his coal depot and transport permission.

The story actually began two years ago when the coal vendor had approached the Vigilance alleging harassment and bribe demands by another government servant. A trap could not be executed then but one Vigilance officer stayed in the game by maintaining contact.

The complainant recently approached the anti-corruption agency over Mohanty’s demands for gratification. However, he later developed cold feet apprehending that Vigilance action might hamper his business.

Sources said, the Vigilance officers had to provide counselling to the complainant and convinced him to go ahead. They even sent him a clip of the Bhagavad Gita to motivate him. It worked. The Vigilance then put Mohanty under surveillance. Mohanty, who served as deputy director (mines) of Cutttack circle, had kept his rented accommodation in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar under wraps. He would go to any length to hide the place and even his driver had no clue of the flat where the Rs 4.27 crore was stashed. “He would ask his driver to drop him at distance from his flat so as not to give away his exact location. But we eventually found it,” said a senior Vigilance officer.