YouTuber stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar after confronting men drinking in public

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a YouTube blogger was allegedly stabbed to death by three miscreants on Saturday evening after he reportedly opposed them for consuming alcohol in a public place.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Ranjan Moharana, a resident of Pandra. Apart from being a YouTube blogger, he also supplied gas cylinders.

Sources said Rahul had arrived at the High School Field in GGP Colony within Mancheswar police limits along with his two friends Sachin Nayak and Siba Champatiray to hang out with them.

Three miscreants were already present in the field and they were reportedly consuming alcohol. On seeing them booze in a public place, Rahul asked them not to do so following which a heated exchange took place between them.

“They assaulted Rahul and possibly stabbed him with a knife. They also attacked Siba before fleeing,” said Sachin, the deceased’s other friend and eyewitness.

After the incident, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena arrived at the crime scene. Police said they are probing whether the murder was due to sudden provocation or a previous rivalry.