Army constable, two nephews arrested for murdering YouTuber who opposed public drinking

BHUBANESWAR : A day after an YouTuber was allegedly murdered for opposing alcohol consumption in a public place, police on Sunday arrested an Army constable and his two nephews in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Army constable Sangram Keshari Behera (37) and his two nephews Samerendra Behera and Sangram Behera (24), all natives of Kanpur in Cuttack district. The deceased is 32-year-old Rahul Ranjan Moharana of Pandra.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Rahul was hanging out with his two friends Sachin Nayak and Siba Champatiray in the High School field in GGP Colony within Mancheswar police limits.

On noticing Sangram and his nephews boozing at a public place, Rahul and his friends reportedly confronted them following which a heated exchange ensued between the two groups.

The three miscreants then allegedly assaulted Siba and eventually, prime accused sangram attacked Rahul with a knife.

Rahul sustained injuries in his chest and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him received dead.

Mancheswar police and Special Squad caught all the accused in the wee hours of the day and seized the weapon of offence from them.

Sources said Rahul had tied the knot in January and his wife is also a YouTuber.