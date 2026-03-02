Clean streets by 9 am or pay fine: BMC to agencies

BHUBANESWAR : Sanitation agencies not clearing waste from the streets of the capital city by 9 am will now attract penalty from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC floated fresh tender for street sweeping, bush cutting, drain desilting, conservancy lane clearing and collection and transportation of municipal solid waste in six packages.

In the tender norms, the civic body has made it clear that sweeping of all road stretches must be completed prior to 9 am and the agency concerned will have to ensure no accumulation of heaps of waste within a ward after 10 am.

The waste accumulated through sweeping activity by the agencies, to be finalised, have to be collected in small heaps and lifted using pushcarts. However, non-lifting of the heaps by 9 am will attract a fine of `3,000 per instance per ward, the civic body has said.

As per conditions set by the BMC in its bid document, the waste needs to be collected in colour-coded bags, failing which another fine of `3,000 will be collected per ward. The norms state that no temporary transit point will be created by any agency for lifting of waste from the point without the permission of BMC.

Any such instance will lead to levy of penalty amounting to `50,000 per instance per day. The said amount will also be levied upon disposal of waste in unauthorised areas, the civic body warned.

The BMC has stated that agency finalised for street sweeping and sanitation work will maintain all roads in a clean, waste-free, hygienic and litter-free condition all the time. In case of selective lifting of waste, a penalty of `5,000 per ward will be imposed.

Moreover, the agencies engaged for street sweeping, if found involved in door-to-door waste lifting without BMC’s permission, will face a penal action of `1 lakh.

According to the BMC sanitation wing, the new tender has been floated as contract period of the previously engaged agencies ended and they are now operating on extension mode, till completion of the new tender process.