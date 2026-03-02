National Science Day celebrated in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The National Science Day 2026 was celebrated by the Odisha Geo-Spatial Data Centre, Survey of India, at Survey Bhawan here on Saturday, highlighting the achievement of women in science.

Geo-spatial director for Odisha Chhatttisgarh Swarnima Bajpai inaugurated the event and emphasised the role of women in scientific developments in the country while addressing the gathering on the theme of this year’s celebration ‘Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat’.

On the occasion, the Odisha Geo-Spatial Data Centre exhibited all types of maps and scientific equipment and modern surveying instruments. The celebration also created awareness among students, teachers and researchers on use of survey maps, survey instruments, and modern techniques including drone survey and satellite imagery processing etc.

A special map counter was also opened, allowing public access to latest open series map (topo map), Bhubaneswar guide map, state map of Odisha, school atlas and many other maps prepared by the Survey of India.