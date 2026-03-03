Congress a ‘divided’ house over BJD’s pick Dr Hota, two MLAs skip key meeting

BHUBANESWAR: Even as state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das has extended support to BJD’s common candidate for Rajya Sabha Dr Datteswar Hota, the going may not be smooth for the party during the election on March 16.

The first indication of internal conflict on the issue came to the fore on Monday with two of the party’s 14 MLAs remaining absent from the legislature party meeting convened here to discuss strategy for the elections.

High drama was witnessed on the day as senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati refused to attend the meeting convened at the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam. He agreed to attend the meeting only after it was shifted to a private hotel in the capital city.

Party legislators from Cuttack-Barabati and Sanakhemundi, Sofia Firdous and Ramesh Chandra Jena, did not attend the meeting. While Firdous is the daughter of expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim, Jena is a known detractor of the OPCC president. Sources said both the MLAs are not likely to toe the party line.

However, Dr Hota attended the CLP meeting and sought support of the legislators. He thanked the Congress for extending support to his candidature. Stating that he is a common candidate, Dr Hota said if the MLAs give him an opportunity to be elected to the Upper House of the Parliament, his main aim will be to serve the people.