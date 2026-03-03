Iran conflict| Dubai flight cancelled on Monday, Wednesday uncertain

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of the prevailing strife in the Middle East following the US-Iran war, the IndiGo Airlines on Monday cancelled its Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan told mediapersons that the flight service from Bhubaneswar to Dubai operates thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. “The flight had departed as usual last week. However, Monday’s flight was cancelled as the airspace over Muscat, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai has been affected since Saturday. The airline had informed passengers about flight cancellation in advance to avoid inconvenience to them,” he said.

As per sources, over 100 passengers had booked the Monday’s flight for Dubai. Pradhan said the flight service to West Asia is being reviewed on case-to-case basis and decision about Wednesday’s Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight is likely to be taken after a review on Tuesday.