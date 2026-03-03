Odisha plans AI pond monitoring system to reduce fish mortality

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated efforts to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled pond monitoring and advisory system for fish farming to modernise aquaculture practices, offer fish farmers real-time visibility into pond practices and help boost their production.

Sources said the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) department will roll out the AI-enabled IoT-based system to monitor freshwater fish ponds in real time and assists farmers and officials in managing pond environments proactively.

To be developed by the department with the help of OCAC and a software developing firm, the system will provide continuous measurement of water quality parameters, and predictive alerts based on advanced analytics and AI-driven advisories that will help farmers maintain optimal living conditions for fish.

An official from the Fisheries department said despite growth of Odisha’s fisheries sector, most fish farmers in the state are still dependent on manual observation methods to monitor pond conditions.

“The manual monitoring is not only labour-intensive but also prone to delays, as farmers check pond conditions at irregular intervals. This often results in late detection of hazardous conditions such as oxygen depletion, ammonia accumulation and pH imbalance affecting their fish production,” he said.