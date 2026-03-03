Paddy procurement nears target amid Opposition heat over mismanagement’

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a stormy first phase of the Budget session that was virtually washed out due to Opposition protests, the state government on Monday released fresh data on paddy procurement, asserting that the process is on track and farmers’ interests are being safeguarded.
Posting an update on his official X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to farmers and ensuring smooth procurement at minimum support price (MSP) along with input assistance. According to official figures, 67,34,894 lakh tonne of paddy have been procured so far against the total kharif target of 73 lakh tonne. This leaves a balance of 5,65,106 lakh tonne, about 7.74 per cent of the overall target, to be procured before the last date of March 31.
The government has disbursed Rs 19,415 crore directly to farmers’ accounts, with 15,86,850 farmers having sold their paddy to date. Officials maintained that payments are being credited through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to ensure transparency and timeliness.
The update comes in the backdrop of relentless attacks by the Opposition, particularly the BJD and Congress, which stalled proceedings in the Assembly alleging large-scale mismanagement in procurement operations. The Opposition raised issues such as ‘katni-chhatni’ (alleged illegal deductions), lapse of tokens due to delayed lifting of paddy from mandis and delay in MSP payments to farmers. These allegations led to repeated adjournments, disrupting legislative business during the first half of the session.
The government has asserted that district administrations have been instructed to address grievances promptly, prevent irregularities at mandis and ensure that no eligible farmer is left out.