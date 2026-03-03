Paddy procurement nears target amid Opposition heat over mismanagement’

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a stormy first phase of the Budget session that was virtually washed out due to Opposition protests, the state government on Monday released fresh data on paddy procurement, asserting that the process is on track and farmers’ interests are being safeguarded.

Posting an update on his official X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to farmers and ensuring smooth procurement at minimum support price (MSP) along with input assistance. According to official figures, 67,34,894 lakh tonne of paddy have been procured so far against the total kharif target of 73 lakh tonne. This leaves a balance of 5,65,106 lakh tonne, about 7.74 per cent of the overall target, to be procured before the last date of March 31.